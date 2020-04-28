BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 4,751 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,534,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $1,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,783 shares of company stock worth $66,623,857 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

