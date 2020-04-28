BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

