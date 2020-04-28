BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $21.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,316.89. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,468.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

