Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.