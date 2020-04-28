Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 732 Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Level One Bancorp worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,585.35. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

