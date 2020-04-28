Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,353.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,380.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 11,112 shares of company stock worth $162,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

