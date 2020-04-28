Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Up 8.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)’s share price rose 8.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $66.55, approximately 295,883 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 271,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Specifically, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $109,537 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

