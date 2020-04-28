Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

