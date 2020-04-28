Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.
BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
