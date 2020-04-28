Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,999 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vicor were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $16,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $5,814,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,717,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

