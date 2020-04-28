Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.77 and last traded at $96.69, 156,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 131,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Balchem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Balchem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.