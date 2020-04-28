BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.60. BAB shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.