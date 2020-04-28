B. Riley Weighs in on RLI Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE RLI opened at $73.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in RLI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

