B. Riley Comments on Rogers Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of ROG opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Rogers by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

