B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Luxfer stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

