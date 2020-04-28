Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $131.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $120.99 and last traded at $94.18, with a volume of 303782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.56.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.