AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.47. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.63.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

