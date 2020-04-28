Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVNS opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
