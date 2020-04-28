Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNS. Barclays upgraded Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of AVNS opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

