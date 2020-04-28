Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,091 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.90.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.