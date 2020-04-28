AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AT&T stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.