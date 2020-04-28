Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,331.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

AT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

