ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Up 5.5%

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72, 105,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 270,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

