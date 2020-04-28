Arthur J Gallagher & Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NYSE AJG opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

