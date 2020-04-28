Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 2,479 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.