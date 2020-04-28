Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.16-1.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AHH opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $492.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

