Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Up 5.1%

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.67, 222,540 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 237,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Argo Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Argo Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Argo Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

