Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Up 5.3%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.26, 5,438,574 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 4,437,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

