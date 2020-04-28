AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.85-0.93 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.85-0.93 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.