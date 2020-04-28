Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $2.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Antero Resources traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 12,027,288 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 14,063,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Antero Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,574 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

