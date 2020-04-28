ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

