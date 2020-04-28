Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Short Interest Up 38.6% in April

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Anixter International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Anixter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Anixter International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

AXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anixter International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

