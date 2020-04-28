Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.16, approximately 1,942,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,727,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 62.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

