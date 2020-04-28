Analyzing EHang (EH) & Its Rivals

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EHang to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EHang and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 679 1878 2400 181 2.41

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 116.56%. Given EHang’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -10.35 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.22 million 5.25

EHang’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.08% -52.36% 4.78%

Summary

EHang peers beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

