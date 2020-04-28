Analysts Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of UCBI opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

