Analysts Expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,814. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.