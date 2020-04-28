Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.29). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 955,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 92,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

