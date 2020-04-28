Analysts Expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The company had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $154,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

