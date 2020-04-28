Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

