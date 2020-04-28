Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $242.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.