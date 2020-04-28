AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NYSE ABC opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

