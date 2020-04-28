American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AWK opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

