American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of American Financial Group worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

