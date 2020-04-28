Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.