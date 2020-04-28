Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,025.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,900.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

