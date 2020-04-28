Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,025.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,900.12. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

