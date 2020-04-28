Altria Group (MO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Altria Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.39-4.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.39-4.51 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MO opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

