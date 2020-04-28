Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,468.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.89. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.