Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,468.11.

GOOGL opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

