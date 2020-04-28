Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $175.48

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $175.48 and traded as low as $150.00. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 43,657 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $928,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In related news, insider Phillip Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,879.24).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

