Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading 6.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.20, approximately 7,169,464 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,348,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Specifically, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

