Allstate (ALL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate stock opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

